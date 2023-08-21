Mrinal Navell, who will be seen in Rakshak: India's Braves, talks about exploring bold roles on OTT

What’s your role in Rakshak: India’s Braves?

I’m playing the main lead’s sister. The narrative revolves around Lieutenant Triveni Singh, who valiantly sacrificed his life to save numerous others.

What were your preparations for the role?

In my preparation, I delved into the lives of Army families, particularly those of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation. I researched how these families cope with the circumstances, their responses upon receiving news, and the remarkable strength they exhibit despite their losses.

As an actor what do you feel about the power of OTT platforms?

The need to spend substantial amounts on theater tickets and allocate time for a two-hour movie is eliminated with OTT platforms. Moreover, OTT platforms are accessible and cater to individuals across various income brackets. From an actor’s perspective, OTT platforms hold immense significance. They have played a pivotal role in fostering inclusivity by embracing actors of diverse backgrounds.

Will you play a bold character on OTT?

At this juncture, I might not be inclined towards it. However, if it holds significance for the project, I would consider exploring the possibility.

How frequently do you watch OTT series?

Currently, my primary source of content is OTT platforms. My visits to theaters have become infrequent, as I now await the availability of movies on OTT due to the considerable costs associated with theaters. The realm of series boasts authentic and well-crafted work. In today’s landscape, being both a discerning audience and a proficient actor entails immersing oneself in OTT series.