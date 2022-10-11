Mrunal Jain’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai journey ends

Mrunal Jain joined the long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, with great hope. The family drama marked his comeback to the fiction genre five years after his stint in Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha. However, it has been barely a month-and-a-half and his track has been wound up prematurely.

Mrunal shot his last episode recently. The actor says, “There was no scope for my character to grow in the ongoing storyline. So for the time being, they have kept it open-ended. It can be brought back later but I wouldn’t be able to tell when.”

Ask him if he will return to YRKKH if the track reopens and he replies, “I have prior commitments. I have to commence the shoot of a South Indian film and a web series soon. I am also focusing on music videos and my tennis league. So, if I am required on YRKKH, I will inform Rajan (Shahi) sir about my schedule. Having said that, I would love to work with him again.”