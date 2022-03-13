MTV Roadies is all set to embark on its journey from April 8

Picturesque locales, adventurous tasks, a revamped format and a brand-new host, youth entertainment brand MTV is back with its adventure reality show and its new season, MTV Roadies - Journey in South Africa.

As the channel dropped the first promo of the much-anticipated show recently, the Roadies embark on a new adventure. Bringing an all-new experience, the audience will witness a new host, actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood take on the role of a mentor for the longest-running reality television show.

The show that is set to premiere on April 8 will see Sonu Sood guiding and mentoring the contestants through the challenging, gritty and super-fun journey of the show. Packed with never-seen-before challenges, the show which is produced by Pippip Media, promises to be a fresh new journey with surprising twists and turns.

It will be interesting to see which all contestants will be joining Sonu Sood in this journey!