MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand brings Prince Narula as a gang leader

As MTV Roadies gears up for a new season, there is excitement around the mysterious faces that Sonu Sood, the show’s host, hinted at recently. Putting an end to all speculation, it has been finally revealed that Prince Narula, who was seen as a gang leader in previous seasons, will reprise his role, much to the delight of all fans.

The actor and reality show star, who emerged victorious on MTV Roadies X2 and went on to become a gang leader on MTV Roadies X4, MTV Roadies Rising and MTV Roadies Xtreme, is all set to take on the mantle yet again. He is known as a tough taskmaster and a fair leader who motivates his team members to give their best.

Prince Narula said, “MTV Roadies is like my second home. I am thrilled to be a part of the show for yet another season. While it’s familiar territory, each season comes with its own challenges. I am confident the new season will be epic, with a fresh new adventure in store.”