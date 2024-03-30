MTV Splitsvilla X5 is here

India’s biggest dating reality television show is back with its newest season of love, sizzling chemistry, and never-ending drama! Gear up for MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, as the hottest girls and boys step up their game to win ‘Dil Aur Fame’! The show will be hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.

As many as 21 hot singles will vie for love and fame in MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please. The show is set to premiere today (March 30), and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and simultaneously on JioCinema, making it the first-ever television and digital simulcast of a reality show.

Says Sunny, “MTV Splitsvilla is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, staying genuine and connected with the changing trends in relationships. It resonates with the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed.”

Tanuj added, “As I come from the world of fiction, this is an exciting opportunity to step into non-fiction zone. I’m eager to connect with the youth of India, embracing the challenge and the opportunity to bond with them.”