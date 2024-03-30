MTV Splitsvilla X5 is here

India’s biggest dating reality television show is back with its newest season of love, sizzling chemistry, and never-ending drama! Gear up for MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please, as the hottest girls and boys step up their game to win ‘Dil Aur Fame’! The show will be hosted by Sunny Leone and Tanuj Virwani.
As many as 21 hot singles will vie for love and fame in MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please. The show is set to premiere today (March 30), and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and simultaneously on JioCinema, making it the first-ever television and digital simulcast of a reality show.
Says Sunny, “MTV Splitsvilla is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, staying genuine and connected with the changing trends in relationships. It resonates with the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed.”
Tanuj added, “As I come from the world of fiction, this is an exciting opportunity to step into non-fiction zone. I’m eager to connect with the youth of India, embracing the challenge and the opportunity to bond with them.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...