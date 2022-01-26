MTV announces Roadies All Access Star

MTV has announced a new digital show, titled MTV Roadies All Access Star, where social media content creators and influencers can apply.

The winners will be decided through live auditions starting January 28. Judged by none other than Arjun Kanungo and hosted by Gaelyn Mendonca, the show will not just select the digital face of India’s largest youth reality show- Roadies S18, but also give the winner a golden opportunity to host a Roadies Afterhours digital show!

Entries can be submitted through video streaming platform, Voot. Commenting on the opportunity of judging the show, Arjun said, “Over the last two years, social media and the virtual realm have witnessed a boom due to the pandemic. Creators and influencers are on the rise, and in today’s day and age realising one’s dream of becoming a presenter is just a click away. MTV Roadies All Access Star is an excellent platform to unearth this talent.”

Gaelyn added, “Now, in its 18th season, MTV Roadies is going international, and the winner of MTV Roadies All Access Star will get the chance of interacting with Roadies’ contestants and hosting a show on the digital medium. It can’t get better for all the amazing creators out there.”