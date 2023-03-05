Mudasir Bhat, known for his role in Voot’s ‘Crackdown’, talks about his life and journey

Season 2 of the web series Crackdown is releasing soon. Tell us about your role in it.

Yes, I am back with the second season of Crackdown. I am playing a character named Kabir, who is a RAW agent.

How was it working with director Apoorva Lakhia in Crackdown?

It was a great experience. He knows his job well and always extracts the best from actors.

You are from Kashmir. What was your family’s reaction when you shifted to Mumbai?

I come from Nishat in Kashmir. My dad was in the Army. Initially, they used to ask me about modelling as a career, as people in Kashmir were not aware of all these things. But my parents have always been encouraging.

What were your struggles when you came to Mumbai?

In Mumbai, I stayed with my cousin for a few days. But after that, I wanted to experience everything for myself, so I shifted with other people and started exploring things alone. I have matured in life.

How have modelling and music videos helped you?

Modelling gives you the perfect grooming. Same with commercials and music videos; they allow you to portray various characters, and you learn from everything.

You have played cricket for your state; why did you stop playing?

Yes, I played for my state, Jammu and Kashmir, for three years. I was the vice-captain of the under-19 team. I used to enjoy the game but an injury forced me to quit. Despite this, I am still a part of some celebrity cricket leagues.

Tell us about your theatre background.

I have been a part of two theatre groups, Teapot and Parakh. I try to attend all the theatre workshops. The commitment is huge in theatres.

Who do you consider your idol?

Professionally, I have always admired Dilip Kumar and George Clooney. In my life, my mother is my idol.

Name some recent web series you enjoyed watching.

The Night Manager and Cat. Right from casting to execution, they are excellent.

Any dream that you have fulfilled?

My idols in cricket are Brian Lara and Wasim Akram. Luckily, I got to meet Brian Lara once in Kolkata. That was a dream come true moment.