Mugdha Chapekar and Aparna Mishra have been having a gala time shooting with each other for Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has been an audiences’ favourite, and Mugdha Chapekar and Aparna Mishra have been having a gala time shooting with each other. The duo has been inseparable and these on-screen sisters have now turned into off-screen sisters as well. In fact, Aparna also points out how she trusts Mugdha more than herself and they share a strange connection, where they can read each other’s minds easily.

As Aparna mentions, “Being with Mugdha is like being at a home away from home. We have been shooting together for more than three years and now, we are like sisters. In fact, you can say that Mugdha and I have turned into real-life sisters, courtesy Kumkum Bhagya.”