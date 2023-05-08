'Mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan, who was complaining about Aryan Khan’s expensive clothing brand.
SRK took to Twitter, where he did a question and answer session with his fans. A user wrote: “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do...”
Replying to it, Shah Rukh said he would do something about it but with a hilarious spin. He wrote, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahea. Kuch karta hoon!”
