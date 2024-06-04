Mujra for the masses

Netflix has renewed Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar for a second season.
Within the first week of its May 1 launch, the series danced its way up the Netflix’s worldwide non-English TV chart in 43 countries, becoming the most-viewed Indian series for the streamer globally. Spanning 1920 through 1947, when the subcontinent was partitioned into India and Pakistan, Season 1 of the lavish story is set in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, British India, the milieu of the tawaifs. At the show’s center are Mallikajaan (Manisha Koirala), the scheming queen of Heeramandi, and her vindictive niece Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha). Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha also feature in it.
Bhansali said, “It takes a lot to make a series. This one has taken a lot. In Heeramandi 2, the women now come from Lahore to the film world. They leave Lahore after Partition and most of them settle in the Mumbai film industry or Kolkata film industry. They still have to dance and sing, but this time for the producers and not for the nawabs. That’s the second season we are planning, let’s see where it goes,” Bhansali added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA marches ahead of INDIA bloc in early trends
Trends: NDA 303; INDIA 210; Others 30
Punjab Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress-6, AAP-4; Amritpal Singh leads from Khadoor Sahib, Badal from Bathinda
AAP-4, Congress-7, BJP-0, SAD-1, Indipendent 1 (Khadoor Sahi...
Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Congress leads on 5 seats, BJP on 4
Congress 5, BJP 4, AAP 1
Himachal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP leads in all 4 seats; Kangana Ranaut ahead of Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi
BJP-3, Congress-1; BJP Sudhir Sharma leading in Dharamasala ...
Chandigarh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Early leads for Congress's Manish Tewari
Congress leading in Chandigarh