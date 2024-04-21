Mumtaz poses with Fawad Khan, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

ANI

Veteran actress Mumtaz appears to be in Pakistan, sharing photos and videos from her time there on social media. Mumtaz, on Friday, took to Instagram to post pictures from her visit, including snapshots with popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. In the pictures, Mumtaz is seen wearing a black top and maroon pants, while Fawad is dressed in a black kurta-pyjama with a navy blue shawl.

In a video Mumtaz shared, renowned Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali is seen playing the harmonium and singing a ghazal, while Mumtaz and others watch in admiration. Mumtaz also posted videos of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan performing on stage and shared a photo of herself posing with him.

Mumtaz is known for her performances in films such as Roti, Dushmun, Sacha Jhutha, Prem Kahani, Aap Ki Kasam, Bandhan and Do Raaste. The actress delivered an award-winning performance in Khilona opposite Sanjeev Kumar.

