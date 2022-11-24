Munmun Dutta injures her left knee in Germany

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta was vacationing in Germany when she injured her left knee because of which she had to cut her trip short.

Munmun shared on Instagram, “Had a small accident in Germany… Hurt my left knee very badly. Thus have to cut my trip short and fly back home.” In another post, she shared a picture of her injured leg and captioned it as, “Yup that’s my knee.”

She is currently a part of the 15-year-old show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, portraying the role of Babita.