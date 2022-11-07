Music composer DSP accused of hurting Hindu sentiments

About a month ago, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, better known as DSP, had released a single O Pari. Now, a case has been registered against DSP for hurting religious sentiments. The single has crossed 20 million views. After Pushpa’s success, the music composer has bagged some the big projects in Indian cinema. But along came a legal controversy. In fact, actress Karate Kalyani, has filed a police case.

In a statement, Karate Kalyani explained the reason: “The person, who was the musician for item songs such as Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, has now come out with a somg where scantily clad women are chanting Rama Rama Hare, Bolo Krishna Krishna Hare. Did he even once think how hurt we’ll all feel by such provocative depiction? If you aren’t able to save what’s left of Hindu dharma, at least don’t disgrace it. That’s what we’re requesting. We are demanding your apology for the same.” —TMS