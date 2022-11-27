Music is in my blood', says singer Rubal Sikka

Sukhmani Kooner

An upcoming artiste in the Punjabi music industry, Rubal Sikka started out as a music producer and is now releasing solos. His latest single Luna, released on October 29, created quite a buzz.

Brought up in New York, Rubal says he has always been connected to his roots even though he isn’t fluent in Punjabi. “My grandfather used to do kirtan at Bangla Sahib in Delhi. Music is in my blood,” he beams. No wonder, his song Paranda is based on a Punjabi folk song.

Cultural mix

Talking about the fusion of cultures, Rubal says, “I just want to enjoy what I do and be myself.” He later featured in Wildfire’s song Worldwide Party. He adds, “I am open to working with anyone as long as we connect on the same wavelength. I have a plethora of projects lined up.”

On the new age of streaming music, he says, “Streaming platforms have changed the business all together. Earlier it was about making a song and putting it on a CD or going to a label to release it, but digitalisation has made an artiste independent.”

Talking about the titles of his tracks, he shares, “The title of all my songs are simple because I want my audience to be able to easily decipher them. When I shifted to New York, I spent a great deal of time correcting my teachers and professors about my name, so I decided to keep the title of my songs relatable.”