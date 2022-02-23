Rahul Shetty's Punjabi song features Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy

Ace choreographer Rahul Shetty has directed and choreographed the song Poori Gal Baat, starring Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy, which is releasing on February 24.

He says, “It’s a Punjabi-English song. You might have heard a Punjabi track, but you surely have not heard Tiger singing a Punjabi track yet! And, he has done it so flawlessly that you won’t believe it. Just wait and watch!”

He adds, “I think that’s a great quality about Tiger Shroff; if he puts his heart and soul into something he will give his best. The music composer, Prem Hardeep, the lyricist and the musicians have done a great job, and as vocalist Tiger has done a fabulous job too! As for visuals, I have given my best to create something fresh for our audiences. These visuals are classy and yet simple. We tried our level best to create an amalgamation of fresh moves and impressive visuals.”

