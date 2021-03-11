Singer-turned-actor Amika Shail is all set to be seen in Indian Idol winner Salman Ali’s next single titled Dhokha. Directed by Vijay Verma and choreographed by Sanjeev Sharma, the video features Amika along with the television heartthrob Gaurav Sareen. Commenting on the association, Amika says, “This song is extremely special to me for many reasons. Some incredibly talented names like Salman Ali and Gaurav Sareen are associated with this track.”
She adds, “The song has been shot in amazing locations of Uttarakhand. It is meaningful and something I’m personally proud of. I look forward to working with the team again.”
