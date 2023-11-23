Muttiah Muralitharan’s biopic 800 to premiere soon

JioCinema is all set to premiere an intriguing film based on the life of Sri Lankan cricket legend, Muttiah Muralitharan, titled 800 on December 2 for free.
Starring Madhur Mittalas Muttiah Muralitharan, the Tamil-language biographical sports film chronicles his journey of cricket and the record-breaking moment of being the highest wicket-taker in the history of cricket. Produced by Vivek Rangachari and directed by MS Sripathy, the movie has been acclaimed by audiences across India with its theatrical release in October and is now set for the grand OTT premiere on JioCinema acrossHindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali.
