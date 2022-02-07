Erica Fernandes opens up on co-star Shaheer Sheikh

Erica Fernandes is a household name today due to her fine performances in various shows. However, Erica’s decision to leave Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke led to many rumours surrounding her relationship with co-star Shaheer Sheikh, which suggested a rift between the two.
Now, during a recent interaction, Erica said, “I don’t think there were any issues and there were a lot of people who were like, ‘Why are you not following him on social media?’ and I used to always be like why are these people telling me all this? Then there was a point where he didn’t want people to follow him because he knew the backlash those people would face while following him. So, most of his family and friends never followed him for this reason. We respect each other and that is more important.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ottawa mayor declares state of emergency over Covid protests in Canada
Mayor Jim Watson says the declaration highlights the need fo...
Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face
Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice
Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays
The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...
Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency
The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...
Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab
By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...