Erica Fernandes opens up on co-star Shaheer Sheikh

Erica Fernandes is a household name today due to her fine performances in various shows. However, Erica’s decision to leave Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke led to many rumours surrounding her relationship with co-star Shaheer Sheikh, which suggested a rift between the two.

Now, during a recent interaction, Erica said, “I don’t think there were any issues and there were a lot of people who were like, ‘Why are you not following him on social media?’ and I used to always be like why are these people telling me all this? Then there was a point where he didn’t want people to follow him because he knew the backlash those people would face while following him. So, most of his family and friends never followed him for this reason. We respect each other and that is more important.”