For avid K-drama enthusiasts, get ready for compelling storytelling as MX Player presents a Korean drama High Class. From gripping dramas to thrilling action, romance to fantasy, MX Player’s VDesi slate is designed to transport you to a world of emotions and cinematic brilliance from the comfort of your home.

High Class unveils the dark truths concealed beneath the veneer of perfection among the ultra-wealthy. Song Yeo-ul (Cho Yeo-jeong) is wrongly accused of her husband’s murder. Nam Ji-seon (Kim Ji-soo) is the star among the mothers at the international school where the children of the elite go. Danny (Ha Jun), a former ice hockey player, teaches there. The only ally to Yeo-ul is Hwang Na-yoon (Park Se-jin), a single mother.

Meanwhile, washed-out actress Cha Do-yeong (Gong Hyun-joo) shadows Ji-seon, craving the spotlight. High Class is streaming from October 18.