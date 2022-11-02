‘My brother calls me faltu,’ says Aakash Ahuja

Have you ever been called faltu in real life?

Oh yes! My brother still calls me that.

Tell us about your character.

I am playing Ayaan Mittal, who is a responsible and generous young man. He loves his family more than anything else in the world.

Any new show comes with a lot of expectations, in terms of TRPs and ratings. How do you deal with that?

I think honesty and hard work eventually pay off. If we give our 100 per cent, I believe it will reflect in the ratings.

The show was shot in Rajasthan. Did you get a chance to explore the place?

I did and I’m glad that I got a chance to do it. We shot in this small town called Samod in Rajasthan where I got to interact with the locals. I trekked in Aravalli range. I fell in love with the place and the people.

What’s the best and worst part of being a celebrity?

The best part is when random people smile at us and welcome us as if they know us. The worst part is the conclusions people draw without actually knowing us.

Who is your greatest critic?

My father and my brother. They don’t leave any stone unturned but I feel blessed to have such honest critics in my life. They do get carried away at times but in the end I know they mean well for me. I freely discuss the scenes, the graph and my looks with them. I believe their criticism is very constructive.

How do you update yourself as an artiste?

The process is inspired by Neeraj Kabi sir and it’s the called the “laboratory technique”. I do not restrict myself to a particular technique though. I believe in sticking to my roots, having real interactions and keeping myself physically and mentally prepared to perform.

How much importance do you give to fitness?

It is the most important thing. I believe fitness is about how you “breathe” and that’s what everything is about.

Are you a foodie? What’s your comfort food?

I am a foodie who’s mostly on a diet. Chocolates are my biggest weakness. I usually consume a lot of protein but I firmly believe in eating less and eating healthy.

Any recent film/series you have seen and liked?

I’m watching House of the Dragon on Hotstar. I love it.