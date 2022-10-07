While mythological films are the flavour of the times, not every attempt succeeds. With Adipurush trailer not going down well with the audience, experts share that sentiments and belief system shoul

Mona

Om Raut’s Adipurush, Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Trilogy, Alaukik Desai’s Sita – The Incarnation, Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama… Seems like mythology is the new love of Bollywood. If Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva failed to tap the true symbolism of Hindu mythology, below par graphics made people dislike Prabhas-starrer Adipurush’s teaser.

On the contrary, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, BR Chopra’s Mahabharat and Nikhil Sinha’s Devon Ke Dev —Mahadev could capture viewers’ imagination, making them timeless and treasured. So, why our filmmakers struggling with this genre?

“Belief in mythology is deep-rooted. It resonates with every Indian,” says Siddharth Arora, who has been part of many historical and mythological shows. “I remember watching Ramayan and Mahabharat with my grandfather. It was not just entertainment, but a great learning curve. Probably cinema has realised the power of mythology and is exploring it,” he explains. Arora is thankful that he got to play Krishna in Krishna Kanhaiya, Ram in Surajya Sanhita and Shiv in Baal Shiv. “Playing these characters, I grew physically, mentally and spiritually. You cannot enact divinity on screen and not develop a purer soul,” says the actor who grew up in Varanasi.

As regards to recent controversy related to Adipurush, and Ram Setu coming under fire for ‘falsification in portrayal’, Arora avers, “Let’s not confuse history and mythology. With beliefs so entrenched in our system, it’s a very thin line that one must tread very carefully. Rather than getting experimental, the need is to respect people’s belief system.”

Sensitivity & sobriety

Manmohan Tiwari, who has been part of historical show Chhatrasal on MX Player, says mythology isn’t an easy subject to handle. “When dealing with mythological or to some extent historical shows, one needs to respect certain norms,” says Tiwari, who is not happy with the ‘cartoonish’ look of Raavan in Adipurush. Arun Mandola, who played Lakshman in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan and Vighnaharta Ganesh, shares, “Such projeects are challenging not only actors, but even directors.”

Mandola isn’t the biggest fan of current Bollywood cinema. “Bollywood is stuck with old content and busy copying Tollywood or Hollywood.” He is appalled by Adipurush’s trailer. “The scenes look a copy of Game of thrones, Planet of Apes and Jungle Book, coupled with bad CGI. Playing with religious sentiments is absolutely wrong. Playing with religious sentiments is absolutely wrong.”

Mythological shows have to be in sync with our culture, believes Vijay K Saini, director of shows like Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, Ganesh Leela and Sinhasan Battisi.

"Mythological shows have to heavily bank on graphics and one must ensure that imagery goes with the belief system," he says.

Taking inspiration from the glorious past Based on the weapon of Brahma, which played a pivotal role in Hindu wars, Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles in this trilogy.

Director Aditya Dhar and actor Vicky Kaushal come together for The Immortal Ashwarthama, son of guru Dronacharya from the Mahabharat.

Ram Setu showcases Akshay Kumar as an archaeologist who investigates if the bridge was myth or reality.

Om Raut and Prabhas pair up for Adipurush, where Saif Ali Khan plays Ravan.<The mega budget film’s teaser had to face the ire of netizens due to the ‘experimental’ looks and poor CGI.

Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar are working on a Ramayan trilogy.

Another Mahabharat is in the making with Aamir Khan in a prominent role.

Notice to Adipurush director

The Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha on Thursday sent a notice to Om Raut, the director of Adipurush featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, asking him to remove controversial scenes from the film in seven days or else face legal action. Advocate Kamlesh Sharma sent the notice on behalf of National President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha Pt. Suresh Mishra. “The depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses is being done in a wrong way in this film…Which Hindu bears a beard without a moustache that Lord Hanuman ji has been shown to do. This film is a complete Islamisation of Ramayan…” read the notice. IANS