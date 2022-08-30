Mythology still holds public interest, says actor Apara Mehta

Apara Mehta, who was best-known as the saas in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has made a debut in mythological shows with Jai Hanuman — Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo on Dangal TV. She says, “I have been constantly working for so many years, but somehow have never done a mythological show. When the offer came, I just couldn’t say no. In a mythological show, there is a lot of hard work compared to a regular daily soap. I am so satisfied after seeing the episode that I took up this show. “

She adds, “I request my fans to watch the show on Dangal TV. The production house has made excellent efforts in making this show.”

On being asked about the changing scenario of television, she says, “The industry has evolved for the better, the content is very progressive. Mythology still holds public interest. Our original and traditional culture still holds value and we must educate our new generations about our cultural heritage.”