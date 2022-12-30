Nakuul Mehta quits Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta, who played the role of Ram Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has now quit the show. The actor was paired opposite Disha Parmar, who played Priya. In a recent interaction, Nakuul opened up on his decision to walk away stating it is ‘the right time to go’. He also admitted that he would miss playing Ram on screen.

Nakuul said, “The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as we took on an iconic show (and remade it). I feel creatively full. The story is going places and going forward. There’s nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram. I think I have paid my dues to the makers and the audiences in the last 18 months. Moreover, you must know when to go and now is the time

to go. It is tempting to stay on, continue and receive love, but what more, is my question? I look at challenging myself.”