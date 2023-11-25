Name game: Paris Hilton welcomes baby girl via surrogacy, names her London

IANS

Socialite Paris Hilton surprised her fans on Thanksgiving by announcing that she has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, and named her London.

The star, 42, shared the happy news by posting a pink baby outfit with the name ‘London’ - thereby revealing the gender and name of her little one. ‘Thankful for my baby girl,’ the heiress wrote in the caption of the image. After initially confusing fans by not revealing if the baby was on the way or had already been born, Paris clarified in a TikTok comment that her daughter has already arrived, writing: “My princess has arrived!!”

This is her second child with husband Carter Reum, 42. The pair welcomed son Phoenix via surrogacy in January.

Paris also shared a sweet snap of her baby boy on Instagram, proudly calling him a ‘big brother’. After announcing the news on Instagram, Paris took to TikTok and shared a sweet clip of her nephew and niece, whom she asked: ‘Are you guys excited for your new cousin?’

‘You have two babies?’ they inquired.

‘I have two babies,’ she confirmed. In the clip her she was seen holding her son. ‘Priceless moments. Family is everything,’ she captioned the clip.

