Name game: Paris Hilton welcomes baby girl via surrogacy, names her London

Socialite Paris Hilton surprised her fans on Thanksgiving by announcing that she has welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, and named her London.
The star, 42, shared the happy news by posting a pink baby outfit with the name ‘London’ - thereby revealing the gender and name of her little one. ‘Thankful for my baby girl,’ the heiress wrote in the caption of the image. After initially confusing fans by not revealing if the baby was on the way or had already been born, Paris clarified in a TikTok comment that her daughter has already arrived, writing: “My princess has arrived!!”
This is her second child with husband Carter Reum, 42. The pair welcomed son Phoenix via surrogacy in January.
Paris also shared a sweet snap of her baby boy on Instagram, proudly calling him a ‘big brother’. After announcing the news on Instagram, Paris took to TikTok and shared a sweet clip of her nephew and niece, whom she asked: ‘Are you guys excited for your new cousin?’
‘You have two babies?’ they inquired.
‘I have two babies,’ she confirmed. In the clip her she was seen holding her son. ‘Priceless moments. Family is everything,’ she captioned the clip.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...