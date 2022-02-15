Nandish Sandhu, Meiyang Chang join the cast of Undekhi Season 2

The first season of SonyLIV’s crime thriller Undekhi had people on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative. The season finale left viewers wanting to know more. With the second season just days away, SonyLIV has announced additions to the existing cast. And joining in are Nandish Sandhu and Meiyang Chang.

Meiyang Chang

Meiyang Chang says, “Abhaya, my character, is a sinner who literally goes through a change of heart when he realises the consequences of his actions. I personally love characters brimming with turmoil, and Abhaya is one with a lot on his mind.” Undekhi 2 is being directed by Ashish R Shukla and produced by Applause Entertainment. It will be releasing on SonyLIV soon.