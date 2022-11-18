Denise Richards and husband Aaron caught in a road rage incident

Actress Denise Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers were reportedly shot at by an unknown driver in a road rage incident in Los Angeles recently. The couple is said to be out of danger. According to reports, Aaron Phypers was driving the actress to a film studio when a male driver behind them got irritated as he couldn’t overtake. When Phypers let the upset driver pass, he allegedly shouted at them and also open fired at their vehicle. Apparently, a bullet got struck at the back end of the driver’s side.
While no one was physically harmed, it left Richards crying hysterically when she showed up on the sets of her upcoming movie Angels Fallen: Warriors of Peace. Police was called by the production team, but it’s unclear whether a report was filed or not. Phypers stayed with his wife as she worked for 12 hours after the shocking incident. — TMS
