Navya Naveli Nanda aims at creating a safe space for women

Recently, Jaya Bachchan gave her opinion on pre-marital pregnancy on granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast. She said, “I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage.” In a recent interaction, Navya also opened about the podcast and how the conversation was not uncomfortable at all. “The whole idea behind this podcast is to create a safe space for women,” said Navya.

The star kid feels confident while bringing up and discussing relationship subjects. In one of the episodes from the podcast, she talked about women’s health and hygiene. In order to speak about these subjects, it is important to create a safe, healthy and comfortable environment. Navya added, “One needs to understand that when speaking on a social media platform, where everyone is watching you, there will always be people who will agree and disagree with you and your opinion on the subject. I am aware of this very fact. I appreciate the love and support the episodes are getting. —TMS