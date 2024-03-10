Nayanthara dismisses separation rumours

South superstar Nayanthara, who shared the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, reached Saudi Arabia with her family.
She arrived in Saudi Arabia with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children Uyir and Ulag for the Formula 1 racing event. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spent some quality time together before the event.
Earlier, Nayanthara took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself expressing gratitude towards her hubby. Tagging Vignesh in the picture, she wrote, “Thank you for making me the woman I’m today.”
She dismissed rumours of their separation with the Instagram Story, telling her fans that everything is fine between the couple.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...