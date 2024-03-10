Nayanthara dismisses separation rumours

IANS

South superstar Nayanthara, who shared the screen with Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, reached Saudi Arabia with her family.

She arrived in Saudi Arabia with her husband Vignesh Shivan and their children Uyir and Ulag for the Formula 1 racing event. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spent some quality time together before the event.

Earlier, Nayanthara took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself expressing gratitude towards her hubby. Tagging Vignesh in the picture, she wrote, “Thank you for making me the woman I’m today.”

She dismissed rumours of their separation with the Instagram Story, telling her fans that everything is fine between the couple.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Nayanthara #Saudi Arabia #Shah Rukh Khan