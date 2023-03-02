Neeharika Roy learns Sanskrit shloka

Zee TV’s show Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romantic saga set in modern-day Vrindavan. It captures the story of Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), who was once a charmer with women swooning around him. However, he has somehow lost that smile and now is a brooding man.

In the forthcoming episodes, the entire family will be preparing for the Mahashivratri puja at home and Radha will be keeping a fast for Mohan.

Neeharika Roy, who plays Radha, says, “Radha and Mohan have been through a lot of ups and downs and the audience has been an integral part of this journey. I am glad that they have always showered their love on us. We have been shooting for our Mahashivratri episodes, and for the first time I learnt a Sanskrit shloka for a sequence. It fascinated me when I started understanding the meaning of the verses.”