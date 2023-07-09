Neena Gupta on reuniting with Kanwaljeet Singh after decades in 'Ishq-E-Nadaan'

— IANS

Starring Neena Gupta and Lara Dutta, the teaser of the film Ishq-E-Nadaan was released recently and it is bustling with life. Taking the reins as one of the leads, veteran actress Neena Gupta will be sharing the screen with Kanwaljeet Singh after a long time since their highly popular drama series Saans.

About her excitement of working with her fellow Saans actor once again, Neena Gupta said: “I am working with Kanwaljeet Singh after a very, very long time and we don’t even meet socially, so I have not even met him for a long time. But we have such a good rapport that it didn’t feel like we have not seen each other for so many years or not worked together.”

She continued: “We were at ease with each other. This is a very beautiful thing between me and him that we are very much at ease. We both have good command of Hindi so we just see the scene and improvise. This is what we would do in Saans also.” “The director was very open and very good, and we had a lovely time, we joked around. It was a wonderful experience and I wish I could do more work with him. Things might have changed, it might have become digital but as actors it’s still the same. It was a wonderful experience just like it was in Saans,” she added.

Directed by Avishek Ghosh, the movie follows three distinct love stories revolving around very distinct individuals hailing from different walks of life.

Ishq- E- Nadaan will premiere on July 14, 2023 on JioCinema.