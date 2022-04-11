Neetu Kapoor, who is making her small screen debut as a judge with Dance Deewane Juniors, believes kids are the best healers for the soul

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor is all set to make a television debut with Colors show Dance Deewane Juniors, which will premiere on April 23. In an exclusive chat, the actress talks about the show, life with and after Rishi Kapoor as well as Alia-Ranbir wedding.

I began dating Rishi ji at 14 and have hardly cared for anything else in my life... I have seen enough fame. Neetu Kapoor

What is your source of energy and happiness?

Whatever the situation, I try to be happy. I don’t crave for more. I find ways to come out of a sad situation.

You must be happy having started work again?

To come out of a situation, which I have been experiencing for the last two-three years, I took up work. First it was the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo; I remember when I was giving my first shot in Chandigarh I was so nervous. Then I did a couple of shows as a guest and slowly I regained my confidence. Now Dance Deewane Juniors with the kids — I feel they are the best healers for the soul. So, my heart is healed now.

You will be seen judging a kids’ reality show. How tough is the job?

Today’s kids are very talented and it is tough to judge them. They are doing so many forms of dancing and I am learning so much from them. Their stories and enthusiasm is something that I look forward to experiencing every day on the sets.

What does Ranbir Kapoor have to say about your debut on television?

He is loving it. Whenever I am putting something on social media he will message me, ‘Mom you are killing it’.

You started your career as a child artiste. How much have you missed your childhood?

There was no childhood for me, no friends, no playtime! I started at the age of five and then at 14, I met Rishi Kapoor and in the next seven years we worked in so many films. At the age of 21 we got married. And then kids came into my life. My life was very quick and I was too busy to come back to work.

Any regrets of getting married at an early age and leaving acting?

I began dating Rishi ji at 14 and have hardly cared for anything else in my life. At the same time I was getting mature and started getting a lot of work. I have seen enough fame and my life was robotic, so there was no regret of leaving acting after marriage.

What are the differences you find in today’s cinema?

There are good stories and cinema is getting better. Today there are make-up vans, monitors, teams for everything; right from your shoot schedule to your clothes. This wasn’t there during my time. A lot has changed for the better. But if you ask me, I like the old times.

There are lot of speculations about Ranbir and Alia’s marriage. Would you like to comment?

Even I keep hearing new dates about their wedding since the last two years. I can only say Alia is an outstanding human being. She has a very pure heart and so is Ranbir. They both will make a beautiful pair.

Do you want to work more now?

Staying engaged mentally is very important. In a way I don’t need to work, but my husband (Rishi Kapoor) is no more and my kids are grown up and busy. I need something to be busy with. —TMS

