Neha Bhasin and Taufiq Qureshi join for a jugalbandi special on Hunarbaaz

As the battle gets tougher with each passing week, Colors’ Hunarbaaz –Desh Ki Shaan has seen some of the strongest performances in recent weeks.

This weekend’s episode will celebrate Hunar Ki Jugalbandi with popular stars like Neha Bhasin, Taufiq Qureshi, Pratik Utekar, Sanam Johar and Priyank Sharma joining the contestants in their act as they support them!

The stars will be seen joining the contestants for a special performance that will showcase the jugalbandi of talent as they try to earn ‘behatreen performance’ from the judges. Renowned classical musician Taufiq Qureshi will be seen with young flautist Anirban.

Neha will grace the stage with ensemble Rocknama while Priyank Sharma will be seen performing with dance group Yo Highness. Dancing duo Sanchita and Subrata will show off their skills with choreographer Sanam Johar and Pratik Utekar will be seen performing with Akash Singh.