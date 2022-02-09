Neha Bhasin is Covid positive

Although there has been a decline in the number of Covid cases, the pandemic is not over yet. The latest celeb to fall prey to the virus is singer Neha Bhasin, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 15.

Neha shared the news on her official social media handles. Sharing the news, Neha simply wrote “Covid Positive”. All her fans are wishing for a speedy recovery of the singer. Meanwhile, the singer was in news recently when she opened up about suffering depression after her Bigg Boss OTT stint and being on anti-depressants.

In a series of tweets, Neha had revealed, “After Bigg Boss OTT, I needed therapy and anti-depressants. After Bigg Boss 15, I just let the universe love me. I remember my housemates with love too and wish them all well.”

She added, “I don’t do well with games, I don’t do too well in toxic houses, I don’t know how to hold my emotions back. And it’s been very difficult to let go of few things but all in all I am grateful.”