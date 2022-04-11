Nelson Dilip Kumar talks about Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in Beast

While fans are waiting to see Yash in KGF Chapter 2, another South-Indian superstar is set to clash with Yash in theatres on April 14. Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer Beast is also set to release on the same date. Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar reveals the story behind casting the fresh pair in a film that marked Pooja Hegde’s homecoming to Tamil cinema. Nelson envisioned that Pooja would not only spark a great chemistry with Vijay, but also emerge as the perfect fit for the part, given the fabulous job she did in the blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Nelson Dilipkumar says, “When we were finalising the cast for Beast, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had also just released. In that movie, Pooja was the perfect fit, keeping all of this in mind. She’s a hard-working actor.” —TMS