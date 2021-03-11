Writer Sukhmani Sadana is over the moon as she made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had a world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Sukhmani, who is the additional writer of Rocketry, is overjoyed. “When we got to know that Rocketry has been selected for Cannes, we were so nervous. We had mixed emotions - we were nervous, excited, shocked all at once. It was a beautiful moment nevertheless. I remember Maddy sir called me and I just kept saying, ‘What!’ It is a dream come true,” she says.

“The response to the film has been great. I am nervous, I was super nervous while flying to Cannes. The film is Maddy sir’s brainchild. I am a really small part in the team, but I am still feeling privileged to have my project at Cannes,” adds a proud Sukhmani.