Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi

Streaming service Netflix on Saturday shared the first look of actor Fardeen Khan from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the upcoming period drama series that marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut.
The streamer also unveiled the character posters of senior actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman as well as Taha Shah from the show, set during the freedom struggle movement in India. With Heeramandi, Khan is making a return to acting after a gap of nearly 15 years. He was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor, known for movies such as Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and No Entry, plays the character of Wali Mohammed in the show.
“Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart’s desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed,” Netflix India posted on its social media handles along with Khan’s character poster. Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas War enters 7th month; anti-government protesters demand PM Netanyahu's resignation, early election
Israelis have been expressing increasing dissatisfaction wit...
Must make Mandi a tough contest for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi to Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders
The first test of Congress unity and strength will be upcomi...
Comments by lawyers on court verdicts, cases a disturbing trend: CJI Chandrachud
CJI says lawyers' ultimate loyalty must lie with the Constit...
Government delayed Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh by 10 years: Rakesh Tikait
Says caste, religion dominating poll, key issues have taken ...
With demand rising, Punjab consumers may face more power outages from June
Usually, peak demand in Punjab starts after mid-June and con...