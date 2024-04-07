Netflix unveils first look of Fardeen Khan from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi

PTI

Streaming service Netflix on Saturday shared the first look of actor Fardeen Khan from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the upcoming period drama series that marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut.

The streamer also unveiled the character posters of senior actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman as well as Taha Shah from the show, set during the freedom struggle movement in India. With Heeramandi, Khan is making a return to acting after a gap of nearly 15 years. He was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor, known for movies such as Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot and No Entry, plays the character of Wali Mohammed in the show.

“Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart’s desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed,” Netflix India posted on its social media handles along with Khan’s character poster. Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.