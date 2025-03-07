Never compromised on my ethics to make it big, says Kritika Kamra

Actress Kritika Kamra has opened up about the philosophy that has followed through her journey in the world of acting and said she has never sold her soul or compromised her ethics to make it big. “I have always believed that staying true to myself is the key to long-term success,” said Kritika. “I never sold my soul or compromised my ethics to make it big. For me, the journey has always been about being proud of the choices I make.”

It’s not just about fame for Kritka. “It’s not just about the fame or the spotlight; it’s about being able to sleep peacefully at night knowing I haven’t betrayed my values. That’s what keeps me grounded, no matter how challenging or glamorous the industry might be. I don’t want to chase trends or conform to the pressures of the industry. I want my body of work to reflect my beliefs, my taste, and my growth. The roles I pick are an extension of who I am. For me, it’s about telling stories that resonate with people and leave a lasting impression,” she added.