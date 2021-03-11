Piyush Sahdev will soon be seen in Sony TV's beloved show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Here's a chat with the actor…

How and when did you realise you had a passion for acting?

My mother always saw great potential in me and wanted me to join this industry. She guided me throughout childhood. With time I gained confidence and my mother’s dream eventually became my passion. She is no longer with us, but she will always be in my heart.

What sort of research did you do to get into the skin of the character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

I have played a police officer before, but never an investigator. So, I exercised a lot to stay fit, which was what the character demanded. I have tried to keep it as real as possible.

How does it feel to be associated with one of the most popular daily soaps?

I have always been a fan of Ekta Kapoor, and her shows. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is no less. I believe the people tirelessly working on the show have energy that matches my own and I am sure we will create history together.

What attracted you towards this role?

The entire character sketch attracted me, and then comes working with Ekta, who is a legend when it comes to television. This is a great opportunity for me. I am thrilled. I have said before that I have always wanted to work in a Balaji Telefilms Production and now that I have, I feel like I have got this opportunity through hard work.

How has your experience of shooting been so far?

It’s been the most humbling experience. The people that I am working with are wonderful! The entire cast is so hardworking, it makes me feel proud to be working alongside them. Be it Disha or Nakuul, the cast and crew has been so warm and welcoming.

How do you see your association with the channel?

I feel Sony has been my lucky charm. First, Beyhadh and now this show; I guess the alphabet ‘B’ is mutually lucky for both of us (laughs). I am looking forward to working more with Sony as and when I get a chance to do so.

What is your mantra of success?

‘Never forget why you started’… Is my success mantra. Self-love is the basis of self-belief. You don’t need to seek support from outside sources in order to believe in yourself.

What would you want to say to your fans out there?

I want to thank all my fans for the love and support.