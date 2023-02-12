Ankita Lokhande, Shoaib Nikash Shah to star in The Last Coffee

Actors Ankita Lokhande and Shoaib Nikash Shah will be seen in the feature film The Last Coffee by internationally acclaimed filmmaker and producer Rahat Kazmi, known for Mantostaan and Lihaaf.
The filmmaker is the producer of the film The Last Coffee. Shoib Nikash Shah was last seen in Lihaaf and will be now seen in Country of Blinds alongside Hina Khan.
Talking about The Last Coffee, Rahat Kazmi said, “It’s a about two people which revolves around love and misunderstanding, and what makes it more special is the cast of the film. I feel Ankita and Shoib were the perfect match for the script and bagging both of them, was cherry on the cake.” “The trailer of the film comes out tomorrow and we definitely can’t wait to witness the audience’s reaction!” The movie is directed by Shoib Nikash Shah who is also the featuring actor in the film opposite Ankita Lokhande and is helmed by Zee 5 studios.
Raj Kushwaha has also co-produced the film along with Rahat Kazmi. After The Last Coffee, Rahat Kazmi has long list of films in the pipeline, five of them being helmed my Zee 5 studios. —IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...