New Releases: Saunkan Saunkne | Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Film: Saunkan Saunkne Producers: Jatin Sethi, Sargun Mehta Director: Amarjit Singh Saron

Here comes one of the keenly-awaited Punjabi films, Saukan Saukne, featuring Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira.

The film has generated a lot of curiosity among the fans of Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta to watch this perfect romantic comedy.

Film: Jayeshbhai Jordaar Producer: Maneesh Sharma Director: Divyang Thakkar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is ready to take the centrestage. Debutant Divyang Thakkar writes and directs this 2-hour-4-minute-long film.

Starring superstar Ranveer Singh in the lead, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is set to release worldwide on May 13. It is a humourous family entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man. Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment.

The film also stars Shalini Pandey opposite Ranveer. Supporting the lead stars are Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Jia Vaidya. —Dharam Pal