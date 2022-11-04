New Releases

Film: Double XL Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz Director: Satramm Ramani

The slice of life comedy-drama, directed by Satramm Ramani, questions bodyweight stereotypes that have long been plaguing our society, in a humorous manner.

Shot extensively in India and the UK, Double XL explores the journey of two plus-size women, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from New Delhi, as they navigate through a society that’s often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman’s size.

It hits theatre screens today.

Film: Phone Bhoot Producers: Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar Director: Gurmmeet Singh

Get ready to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar playing ghostbusters while they meet the world’s most beautiful ghost, played by Katrina Kaif. Together they go on a fun and horrific journey with a business plan.

The film is all set to be released today.

Film: Mrs Harris Goes to Paris Producer: Anthony Fabian Director: Anthony Fabian

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is a historical comedy drama releasing today. It has Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Ellen Thomas, Lucas Bravo and Alba Baptista in pivotal roles. Set in the 1950s, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris tells the story of Mrs Ada Harris (Lesley Manville), a widowed cleaning lady, who dreams of buying herself a stunning Dior dress. When she receives her war widow pension, she sets out to the city of haute couture – Paris.

Film: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Producers: Hutch Parker, Will Speck, Josh Garden Directors: Will Speck, Josh Garden

It’s one giant adventure for the Primm family, when they discover Lyle, the singing crocodile in their home. And, it’s only onwards and upwards from here in live-action computer animated musical comedy Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Starring Shawn Mendes, Javier Bardem and Constance Wu, the film is all set to hit theatres in India today. Based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a live-action /CGI musical comedy.

Film: Mili Producer: Boney Kapoor, Zee Studios Director: Mathukutty Xavier

Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios’ thriller-drama Mili is all set to release today. The film captures the trauma of a father whose daughter, Mili, goes missing. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and is scheduled to release in cinemas today .—Dharam Pal