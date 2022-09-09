New Releases: Among the new releases this week is Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Film: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Producers: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra and Ayan Mukerji
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is not only one of the most-awaited films, but also one of the costliest productions of the year.
It is an action adventure set in the fantasy land and will see Ranbir Kapoor have some super-powers to fight the evil. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is presenting it in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
Film: Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi
Producer: Priti Sapru, Upvan Sudharshan
Director: Priti Sapru
Priti Sapru is back in Punjabi industry with Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, in which Akhil and Rubina Bajwa play the lead roles along with Priti Sapru, Guggu Gill, Nirmal Rishi, Karamjit Anmol, Harby Sangha and others. Punjabi singer Akhil makes his debut.
Film: Batch 2013
Producer: Hardeep Grewal
Director: Garry Khatrao
Singer, actor and producer Hardeep Grewal is back with drama film Batch 2013, starring Hashneen Chauhan, Neeta Mohindra, Sahib Singh, Paramveer Singh, Preet Bhullar and others. It releases today.
