CBFC asks makers of Pathaan to implement changes in the film

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version, chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said.
The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification and went through the due examination process as per the board’s guidelines.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release in January in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. One of its songs Besharam Rang courted controversy over the orange-coloured bikini sported by Deepika Padukone.
CBFC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. Joshi said that “CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”
“Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”
Besharam Rang dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. Several people found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. — ANI
Films on CBFC radar
Padmaavat 2018: Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus met stiff resistance from Rajput Karni Sena. The CBFC asked the makers to change the name of his historical drama Padmavati to Padmavat along with some other modifications.
Mohalla Assi 2016: The CBFC denied a rating to this satirical drama directed Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi that starred Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar. An FIR was filed in Varanasi against Deol and Dwivedi for the alleged use of abusive language in the film. Delhi High Court allowed the release of the film with one cut and adult certification, setting aside the order of CBFC.
Lipstick Under My Burkha 2017: The scissor-happy CBFC rejected Lipstick Under My Burkha in its entirety and refused to even grant it a certificate. On the intervention of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) the film released with an A certificate.
Udta Punjab 2016: The CBFC gave a 13-pointer list that demanded 94 effective cuts in the Abhishek Chaubey directed film starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh that focussed on Punjab's drug problem. However, the producers approached Bombay High Court and the film released with, 'A' certificate.
Angry Indian Goddesses 2015: Director Pan Nalin’s film was released in India post CBFC made 16 cuts. The producer of the film released a video on social media of all the scenes and words that were part of international release.
CBFC’s Pathaan call is like setting a precedent, today it’s saffron bikini, tomorrow it could be anything. Baháí can tomorrow claim being hurt over a white bikini. It started with changing names like from Padmavati to Padmavat and has come to this stage that now few people on Twitter take a call on what colour costume to be worn in a film. —Madhureeta Anand
