 CBFC asks makers of Pathaan to implement changes in the film : The Tribune India

CBFC asks makers of Pathaan to implement changes in the film

CBFC asks makers of Pathaan to implement changes in the film

A still from Pathaan; Prasoon Joshi



The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised the makers of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Pathaan to implement certain changes in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version, chairperson Prasoon Joshi has said.

The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification and went through the due examination process as per the board’s guidelines.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled for theatrical release in January in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. One of its songs Besharam Rang courted controversy over the orange-coloured bikini sported by Deepika Padukone.

CBFC chairperson, Prasoon Joshi said, “Pathaan went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release. Joshi said that “CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

“Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

Besharam Rang dropped online on December 12, and soon it became the talk of the town. Several people found the song objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. — ANI

Films on CBFC radar

Padmaavat 2018: Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus met stiff resistance from Rajput Karni Sena. The CBFC asked the makers to change the name of his historical drama Padmavati to Padmavat along with some other modifications.

Mohalla Assi 2016: The CBFC denied a rating to this satirical drama directed Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi that starred Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar. An FIR was filed in Varanasi against Deol and Dwivedi for the alleged use of abusive language in the film. Delhi High Court allowed the release of the film with one cut and adult certification, setting aside the order of CBFC.

Lipstick Under My Burkha 2017: The scissor-happy CBFC rejected Lipstick Under My Burkha in its entirety and refused to even grant it a certificate. On the intervention of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) the film released with an A certificate.

Udta Punjab 2016: The CBFC gave a 13-pointer list that demanded 94 effective cuts in the Abhishek Chaubey directed film starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh that focussed on Punjab's drug problem. However, the producers approached Bombay High Court and the film released with, 'A' certificate.

Angry Indian Goddesses 2015: Director Pan Nalin’s film was released in India post CBFC made 16 cuts. The producer of the film released a video on social media of all the scenes and words that were part of international release.

What’s next?

CBFC’s Pathaan call is like setting a precedent, today it’s saffron bikini, tomorrow it could be anything. Baháí can tomorrow claim being hurt over a white bikini. It started with changing names like from Padmavati to Padmavat and has come to this stage that now few people on Twitter take a call on what colour costume to be worn in a film. —Madhureeta Anand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

2
Nation

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

3
Brand Connect

AUTHENTIC Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies- Shocking Reviews, Fact And Benefits of Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies.

4
Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela shares cryptic post after cricketer Rishabh Pant's accident

5
Sports

Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

6
Trending

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

7
Sports

Pele, Brazil's mighty king of beautiful game,' has died

8
World

Pakistan should take care of its minorities: India on reports of Hindu woman's beheading

9
Nation

CBI arrests Jaipur-based Defence Accounts Service officer in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

10
Nation

TMC-BJP slugfest over cancellation of singer Arijit Singh's concert

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured after his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand

Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee

Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 polls: Kamal Nath

Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath

Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider

Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet

Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand DG

Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G

Pant was on his way home in Roorkee


Cities

View All

Minority panel member gets ~50L extortion calls

Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Despite shortcomings, pandemic proved an opportunity to revamp city’s healthcare

Year of hope & change

Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

GRAP Stage-3 kicks in, non-essential construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Delhi’s minimum temperature in double digits, relief to end soon

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

City in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

Jalandhar in cold grip as temp dips further after rain

At Rurka Kalan, 'Dhiyan Di Lohri' now movement to promote gender equality

Left bodies march for Latifpura residents

Nawanshahr residents planning Zira-like stir?

DAV National Sports for Girls begin

Fire breaks out in multi-storey shawl store at Ludhiana’s Mochpura Bazaar

Fire breaks out at multi-storey shawl store in Ludhiana

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

No fresh case of virus in dist

A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

State’s lone genome sequencing facility at medical college sans kits

2 held with 10-kg opium

Suicide victim’s family alleges police inaction, stages protest