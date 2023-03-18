New twists and turns will be seen in TereIshq Mein Ghayal, as actor Nikkhil Arya joins the show. He talks about his comeback

Which was your last show? After how long are you returning to fiction?

After doing Chandrakanta, Haiwan and Brahmrakshas, I felt that I deserved better. That’s when I took a break for a year-and-a-half and shifted my attention to the family business. But when you are passionate about your craft, you want to get back.

What made you say yes to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal?

The show’s storyline has something for everyone, and it’s exciting to be part of such a unique concept. The best thing is that it is a very crisp and concise show by Yash and Mamta Patnaik.

Tell us about your role.

I play the role of Sameer, a history teacher who is also a wolf hunter. It’s quite a thrill to sink my teeth into this role, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.

Is it a negative or a positive role?

My character is completely fictional, and the show is predominantly fantasy. So I can’t relate to it directly, but he is a professor who helps people, so that’s always a positive quality.

After being in the industry for years, what is the best thing you like about TV and why?

I believe in the reach of TV, as it has something for everyone. Also, most of the time, the entire family can watch shows together.

Who is your biggest competitor when it comes to work?

I believe one should compete only with oneself, not listen to people around, and always be ready for that one dream role. You are the one who has to constantly evolve.

You have your own business as well. Why do you think an alternate career is important for an actor?

If you have the chance and privilege, it is a good option. It helps to keep your mind calm, and you can express yourself by being a little less stressed and more focused.

What’s your take on the never-ending debate of OTT vs TV?

It’s like comparing apples and oranges. You simply can’t compare the quality of TV and OTT. Although there might be a 15-20 per cent common factors, both have their own loyal audiences.

Do you agree that passion is a must to be a successful actor?

Many might disagree with me, but I believe that you cannot learn acting. You are either an actor or you are not. If you are blessed with the basics of acting, you can improve on them on your own.

Why are good looks important for an actor?

I really don’t think so. History shows us that the best-rated actors all over the world are extremely ordinary-looking. What’s more important is screen presence.