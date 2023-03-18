 New twists and turns will be seen in TereIshq Mein Ghayal, as actor Nikkhil Arya joins the show. He talks about his comeback : The Tribune India

New twists and turns will be seen in TereIshq Mein Ghayal, as actor Nikkhil Arya joins the show. He talks about his comeback

New twists and turns will be seen in TereIshq Mein Ghayal, as actor Nikkhil Arya joins the show. He talks about his comeback

Nikkhil Arya



Which was your last show? After how long are you returning to fiction?

After doing Chandrakanta, Haiwan and Brahmrakshas, I felt that I deserved better. That’s when I took a break for a year-and-a-half and shifted my attention to the family business. But when you are passionate about your craft, you want to get back.

What made you say yes to Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal?

The show’s storyline has something for everyone, and it’s exciting to be part of such a unique concept. The best thing is that it is a very crisp and concise show by Yash and Mamta Patnaik.

Tell us about your role.

I play the role of Sameer, a history teacher who is also a wolf hunter. It’s quite a thrill to sink my teeth into this role, and I can’t wait for the audience to see it.

Is it a negative or a positive role?

My character is completely fictional, and the show is predominantly fantasy. So I can’t relate to it directly, but he is a professor who helps people, so that’s always a positive quality.

After being in the industry for years, what is the best thing you like about TV and why?

I believe in the reach of TV, as it has something for everyone. Also, most of the time, the entire family can watch shows together.

Who is your biggest competitor when it comes to work?

I believe one should compete only with oneself, not listen to people around, and always be ready for that one dream role. You are the one who has to constantly evolve.

You have your own business as well. Why do you think an alternate career is important for an actor?

If you have the chance and privilege, it is a good option. It helps to keep your mind calm, and you can express yourself by being a little less stressed and more focused.

What’s your take on the never-ending debate of OTT vs TV?

It’s like comparing apples and oranges. You simply can’t compare the quality of TV and OTT. Although there might be a 15-20 per cent common factors, both have their own loyal audiences.

Do you agree that passion is a must to be a successful actor?

Many might disagree with me, but I believe that you cannot learn acting. You are either an actor or you are not. If you are blessed with the basics of acting, you can improve on them on your own.

Why are good looks important for an actor?

I really don’t think so. History shows us that the best-rated actors all over the world are extremely ordinary-looking. What’s more important is screen presence.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

7
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for ‘green state’

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'

Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Vacant posts of doctor, other staff to be filled soon: Health Minister Balbir Singh

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state