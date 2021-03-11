Nia Sharma and Kunaal Roy Kapur team up for Hairaan

Nia Sharma is known for her bold and sartorial fashion choices. The actress has carved a niche for herself and has been the face of various music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh Le and more.

She is now all geared up for her next video. Nia will be seen in an emotional number Hairaan co-starring Kunaal Roy Kapur. Taking to Instagram, Nia shared the first-look poster of the song and also the release date of the romantic number. Sharing the poster, Nia wrote, “Wait is over finally #hairaan is releasing on 9 June at 11 am.” Hairaan is sung by Javed Ali and the lyrics are penned by Raj Shekhar.