Nicki Minaj regrets plastic surgery

IANS

Singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj has regrets about some of her plastic surgery decisions. “I guarantee you, if you change anything on your body and do anything surgical and all this, you’re going to — more than likely, not definitely, more than likely — look back one day and say, ‘I was fine just the way I was’,” she said.

The 40-year-old rapper confessed her regrets on Thursday’s episode of The Run-Through with Vogue podcast. Nicki told podcast hosts Chioma Nnadi and Chloe Malle, “That’s what happened to me. I could not believe even some of the photos that I didn’t love.”

During the interview, Nicki immediately told the co-hosts that she prefers not to look at older photos of herself ‘because I didn’t like the way I looked’. “I didn’t like being skinny…It was a lot of things,” she continued. And when I look back at myself now, I literally was like, ‘Oh, I’m about to look like that girl again’. “The reason why I wasn’t able to look back at my old photos was I didn’t like the way I looked physically,” Nicki added.