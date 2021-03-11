Nicktoons, Motu and Patlu, teamed up with Afroz Shah for a clean-up campaign at Mumbai’s Versova Beach on Sunday. Organised by Afroz Shah Foundation, it saw volunteers across age groups collect waste from Versova beach. It gave young people and children a chance to demonstrate their love for planet Earth, its environment and biodiversity, including oceans and its life.
Commenting on the participation of Motu and Patlu, Afroz Shah said, “It is important to remember that there is no Planet B, and therefore we must protect the one we have for the future. It’s time we look at our actions and adopt sustainable practices to reduce our carbon footprint. I truly believe children are critical agents of change and can make a difference through everyday actions. And encouragement from their favourite Nickelodeon character will only inspire them.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...