Nicktoons, Motu and Patlu, teamed up with Afroz Shah for a clean-up campaign at Mumbai’s Versova Beach on Sunday. Organised by Afroz Shah Foundation, it saw volunteers across age groups collect waste from Versova beach. It gave young people and children a chance to demonstrate their love for planet Earth, its environment and biodiversity, including oceans and its life.

Commenting on the participation of Motu and Patlu, Afroz Shah said, “It is important to remember that there is no Planet B, and therefore we must protect the one we have for the future. It’s time we look at our actions and adopt sustainable practices to reduce our carbon footprint. I truly believe children are critical agents of change and can make a difference through everyday actions. And encouragement from their favourite Nickelodeon character will only inspire them.”