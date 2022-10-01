Niharika Chouksey in and as ‘Faltu’

Star Plus is all set to launch its new show Faltu, starring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja. With a quirky title, the show is a witty tale of a girl who makes her dreams come true despite being rejected by her own family. Set in Rajasthan, the show highlights the story of every girl who is denied, refuted and disrespected in her own household.

Yet, Faltu (the female lead) never gives up on her dreams and her self-belief is what takes her places. The promo of Faltu sheds light on the real struggle of a young girl, whose feudal family has time and again rejected her individuality. It will be a treat to watch how Faltu proves herself as somebody who is full of life and never gives up. She later meets the hero, who eventually becomes her ally.