Niharika Chouksey talks about her new show Faltu on Star Plus and career so far

Why a title like Faltu?

Faltu is perhaps the best suited title for the show. Normally Faltu means useless. In the show, because Faltu is an unwanted child, her parents name her that! This story is about how she proves everyone wrong and shows that she isn’t useless, she is rather priceless!

Is it challenging to essay the title role on a prime channel?

I won’t say pressure, it’s more like a responsibility. I feel the need to do better and work harder because I don’t want to let anyone down, especially those who trusted me with this very real and beautiful story.

What has been your preparation for this role?

The show is cricket-based and before this I never played or understood cricket. Obviously, I had to work on my cricketing skills. I did training for 20 days and am still learning from my co-star Aakash Ahuja, who is a very good cricketer.

Did you always want to become an actor?

Yes, I always wanted to become an actor. I was a complete outsider with zero connections, but I convinced my parents and, thankfully, they supported me so much that today I am living my dream.

TV shows can be monotonous after a while; how will you deal with that?

Television teaches you a lot of things. I have worked mostly in every space — I have done advertisements, movies, web shows — and don’t feel TV shows can be monotonous if they are interesting and based on reality.

Who inspires you the most?

I really adore Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut. Both are fabulous actresses and I look up to them. They are natural actors and that is what I love about them.

What tips do you want to share with newcomers in the industry?

Never lose patience, keep trying and learn to face rejection; both play a very important role if one wants to survive in this industry.

What keeps you busy when you are not shooting?

I am currently in 12th class and it is my board year, so I study whenever I get the time. For entertainment, I watch Netflix and chill!

How do you see your life in 10 years?

I always believe in living in the present moment and making the best of it. I just wish that in 10 years, I should be able to give my parents everything they deserve!