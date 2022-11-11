Nikita Dutta to debut in Marathi film Industry with 'Gharat Ganpati'

Actress Nikita Dutta was seen in Bollywood films such as The Big Bull and Kabir Singh. She will now make a debut in Marathi cinema with an upcoming film Gharat Ganpati.

Being a non-Maharashtrian and yet making the cut, Nikita says, “I am looking forward to carving a separate niche for myself in the industry. This film is really close to my heart, as I have learnt a lot while working on it. I hope the audience loves it”.

Her film Rocket Gang, a fantasy-comedy dance drama directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, produced by Zee Studios, is scheduled to release on November 11.